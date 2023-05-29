Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Toad's Cove, a gas station in Centerville, was up in flames Friday night.

Multiple fire departments responded to the large structure fire, including the Trempealeau Fire Department, Galesville Fire Department and Holmen Fire Department.

With multiple agencies responding to the large fire, which engulfed the building, everyone left it unharmed, the Toad's Cove said in a Facebook statement.

"Nobody was hurt, God is good! Our faith has just gotten stronger," Toad's Cove said on Facebook.

Additionally, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation closed down part of Highway 54 for firefighters to dampen the flames.

Toad's Cove said they hope to reopen their car wash and dog wash as soon as possible.

Close Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. PHOTOS: Firefighters battle Toad's Cove convenience store fire Friday in rural Trempealeau Firefighters from numerous agencies responded Friday to the Toad's Cove gas station and convenience store in rural Trempealeau as a large fire engulfed the structure. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau. Firefighters battle a large fire Friday at the Toad's Cove convenience store in rural Trempealeau.