The Fillmore Soil & Water Conservation District is cooperating with Minnesota Department of Agriculture, University of Minnesota Extension and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to coordinate a 2023 Nutrient Sensing Technology Evaluation Pilot.

This pilot project will help evaluate the effectiveness and feasibility of commercially available manure nutrient sensing technology on liquid manure application systems. It will work to increase the adoption of this technology and lower the cost barrier for early adopters. This program is funded by The Nature Conservancy to encourage proper manure application rates and techniques.

The Nutrient Sensing Technology Evaluation pilot is a cost-share grant, with maximum funding of $10,000 (or 50%, whichever is less) toward the hardware and installation of nutrient sensing technology on liquid manure handling systems. Grantees are responsible for encumbering funds for the initial cost of the project. Seventy-five percent of reimbursement will occur after initial purchase & installation, with the remaining 25% of cost-share amount paid upon completion of project participation. Project participation includes field days to demonstrate the equipment.

Farmers and custom applicators of liquid manure are encouraged to apply for the pilot project. To be eligible the applicator must live in an active Karst county. These counties include: Dakota, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona. Additional watershed priorities may apply. Additional information about applicant ranking and selection criteria can be found at www.fillmoreswcd.org. Applications are due by Aug. 1, 2023.

Fifty percent of the application is based on a case study/in-field comparison that the applicant will have the opportunity to design how they see fit. The purpose of this case study is to evaluate the effectiveness and feasibility of the equipment purchased. Since each applicant has different equipment, facilities and terrain, each proposal will be different and not a “one-size-fits-all” scenario. Case studies will also evaluate how well the equipment can integrate into real world systems and their potential to improve nutrient use efficiency and water quality.

Applicants should be able to describe/show how they would use the technology, how it may benefit/challenge the land operator or any other additional information that they feel would benefit their application. Applicants can work with local crop advisors or state employees to come up with maps or diagrams to explain their proposed plots/fields. Additional information about materials to include in the application are available at the Fillmore County SWCD office or online at www.fillmoreswcd.org.

If you have questions about this or any other agriculture, horticulture or natural resources topic, please reach out to your local extension educator. Residents in Fillmore and Houston counties can call 507-765-3896 or 507-725-5807.