Garden forums begin in Winona

The Winona County Master Gardener Volunteers have announced the 12th season of free garden forums.

These will be held at the gazebo in Windom Park from 10-11 a.m. on the following Saturdays: June 4, July 2, Aug. 6 and Sept. 3.

The forums provide gardeners of all abilities with an opportunity to discuss current topics in addition to open discussion time when gardening questions can be answered. Topics will be advertised prior to each forum.

On June 4, the discussion titles will be "Extending The Growing Season"’ and "Prairie Plantings" presented by Master Gardener volunteers Tom Kujawa and Kevin Arndt. Rain or shine, bring a chair and enjoy sharing the joys of gardening! CDC recommendations will be followed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0