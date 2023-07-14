I grew up on a dairy farm in Neillsville, Wisconsin.

I come from a big family. Seven kids. I have five brothers and one sister. I am number three out of seven. The youngest daughter.

Before we had automatic milkers, we had to carry stainless steel buckets of milk and they were 5-gallon buckets. I remember when I carried the 5-gallon bucket, I was too short to have them hang down. I had to hold them up. We were really strong.

Once we left the farm, we discovered that my dad could do the chores by himself, but he had us all doing stuff. As weird as it is, we like to work. That's what we call fun.

We raised our own beef, so that was a staple. I would have to say my favorite home cooked meal was chicken. My mom and my grandma had a way of cooking chicken. It was baked and they had it with gravy and potatoes.

When I was in high school, I worked in a nursing home. I was bringing trays to residents and then there were residents who couldn't feed themselves, so I fed them. My sister worked there as a CNA and told me about that kind of job.

My husband Mark and I met in college. Mark was in the Navy after high school. After he got out of the navy he started college at UW-Stout. In 1981 I had graduated, and he was, I think, a year-and-a-half in.

A mutual friend and I went to a party at the veterans' house, and I met him there. I was working at a sub sandwich shop, and I noticed him. Every time he'd walk by, he'd wave and I thought it was so weird. I thought, "Well, maybe he's always walked by and now I know who he is."

But it turned out he was walking by to see me.

I had already started looking for a teaching job in Idaho. Within a month after I met him, I had a job offer in Idaho. And so I left in August and he stayed at Stout. We did long distance, and at that time, there were no cellphones.

We communicated through letters, and a phone call. He would call one week on Sunday, and I would call the next week on Sunday. We did it.

We married five years after we met. I planned the entire wedding, which was fine. That's kind of more up my alley.

I made my own wedding dress and all the bridesmaid dresses. I loved sewing. I still love sewing.

I sewed a lot of my own clothes.

We've been married 36 years now. We have our daughter, Laura, and our son, Michael. Michael and his wife Lindsey had a son in January. So we have our first grandchild.

Getting married is a big deal, having kids is a big deal, having grandkids is a big deal, but Mark's brain cancer has been most impactful.

I retired, and then about five months later, Mark was diagnosed. We just moved here in August and the house is perfect for all of his accommodations.

The most consistent thing with Mark is his inconsistency. Doctors can't help us. Right now, I have caregivers because it is a lot of physical work.

Caregivers arrive at about 8:15 in the morning. We get Mark up, we get his breakfast, we get his morning routine done. Then he goes down for a nap.

I don't get out very often. I think today I was out for about an hour. Yesterday for two hours. I'm working on that, to get out more. My goal is to have a little bit more freedom where I can come and go or go on a day trip.

You can't turn back time, now is now. Just go forward with what you've got. That has carried me through many times over the years. Deal with what you've got in front of you today.

People have horrible things happen to them, and I understand that. But that's really what I would say: You've got to go on. You can't get stuck in what's done and over with.

I remember I was fussing about something with work, and Mark said to me, "Only worry about things that you can do something about." And that has been some really valuable advice. I have used that a lot. I've told that to multiple friends, too. You can do nothing, so let it go.