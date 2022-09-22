Heading to Luke Bryan Farm Tour? MnDOT warns of delays, offers tips

EYOTA, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there could be traffic delays and backups on portions of Highway 42, Highway 14 and Interstate 90 near Eyota as people attend a concert south of town on Saturday afternoon and evening.

If attending the sold out Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert, follow traffic signs and directions to available parking areas. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has information to help guide concert attendees on parking and traffic flow to ensure a safe visit. You can find their site at: https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/post/luke-bryan-farm-tour-need-know-event-information-and-concert-traffic-flow.

Safety

• MnDOT encourages concert goers to use ride-share or other transportation to get to and from the concert entrance. Walking on rural roads after dark without lighting can be risky.

• No parking is allowed along state highways near the concert venue.

• Find road updates in Minnesota on 511mn.org or get a free app at Google Play or the App Store.

• Consult the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office website for concert rules and traffic plans for the event.

Stay connected, informed

