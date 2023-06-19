PLAINVIEW, Minn. — High Plains Cooperative will issue more than $650,000 in patron equity payments to 550 current and past cooperative members, the organization said in a press release.

“Equity checks issued this year will continue our commitment to balance future needs with past business, by retiring all local equity for calendar year 2012”, stated High Plains Cooperative Board Chairman Marlin Timm.

High Plains Cooperative CEO Keith Holm said the payments recognize those who helped build the cooperative.

“High Plains Cooperative continues to remain financially strong, which allows us to retire local equity to current and past customers, who helped build this cooperative, and still have enough capital to meet today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities," Holm said.

High Plains Cooperative is a locally owed cooperative serving southeastern Minnesota since 1931.