My name is William Philip Roth, and I was born and raised in Winona, Minnesota. I really like it here.

On the first day of grade school, which would have been around the 1st of September 1952, my mother walked me up to Central School. The first person I met on that playground was kind of a funny-looking guy with sort of a Sherlock Holmes suit coat on. His name was Roger Sutter, and he became one of my great friends for many, many years until September 22nd, 1996.

We were in a car wreck together; a drunk driver hit us, and Roger was killed. I should have been, but I wasn't. They had to cut the car apart to get me out.

I've had some bad head injuries. I've been in many accidents, but if I told you this, you wouldn't even believe me because it's impossible to survive all that.

I got a job at Watkins and that's where I ended up and I really liked working in Watkins. After I got sick, they treated me very well. I wasn't feeling well. I got off work at 2 o'clock, and I was having dreams when I fell asleep. I dreamed that I was trapped underwater or in a cave or in mud and I couldn't breathe. I'd wake up gasping for breath. It got to a point where I was afraid to go to sleep.

Well, that's congestive heart failure.

If I had gone earlier to the doctor which I should have, I'd probably be in a little better shape but I'm still alive. I went in to get my gallbladder taken out. The doctor really saved my life because he said, "I don't like the way your heart's beating." He said, "I want to have you come in and we'll give you some tests."

A week later I went in, it was early in the morning, and they hooked me up, but I never got on the machine. The tech had a look on his face like, "Oh my God" and he goes, "I got to get a doctor now" and he ran out. I already knew that this ain't going to be good.

The heart was severe. I had a feeling that this isn't all, they're going to find other stuff. So, two days later they found late stage three colon cancer. It was just a ton of things all at once.

I never smoked and I always exercise faithfully, but my lifestyle probably wasn't conducive to a real healthy life. When I say I never smoked I hung out in bars, so I was getting all that secondhand smoke. The rest of those barstools are empty because those guys and women die. I'm joking — I know it's not funny.

You got to look back sometimes with a little bit of humor. If you didn't you might have a hard time making it.

One thing I learned when they took me in and found the heart thing: My drinking was getting very heavy, although I never missed a day at work. When I saw that machine looking like a merry go round with the lights, I stood there, and I knew not only was I going to quit drinking, but I'm done now. It was actually quite easy to quit drinking. I was surprised because I had friends who had died, if not directly from alcoholism, but pretty close.

In 1969 I was studying for finals. A lot of my buddies had flunked out of school or dropped out. A lot of them ended up going back, a couple of them got their master's degrees and they did very well and the ones that didn't go back did very well too. A lot of them are dead now too.

They were at Prairie Island, and they were having a big party. I had a 1960 Ford that I bought from my aunt up in Ashland, Wisconsin for a dollar. I studied for a while and then headed out to the party because how many parties can you have in your life?

My plan was to drive across the lake, across Highway 61, and there were no stoplights, only a stop sign. Bob Kosadowski, who was older than me but was one of my best friends, waved at me. I see this now like a movie in slow motion. He waved at me, and I waved at him, and that sun hit me. I never liked the sun. I didn't see this semi coming down the highway at 70 miles an hour. It hit me and it hit me hard.

It just destroyed my car, and it also destroyed the semi totally. I got out through the roof without a scratch on me. This is impossible.

All I saw running back at me was Bob whose face was as white as paper. The driver was in the truck, and he had a goose egg on his head like I've never seen. We got him out. He spent the night in the hospital, but he was fine which makes me feel good because the accident was technically my fault.

The police officer said we've got to get some lights here. So, I probably was responsible for having the lights there. They didn't name them the William Roth Memorial Lights.

This became like a pattern in my life. I haven't even told you half of them, there are some that are just horrible.

My life was filled with a lot of humor but also a lot of heartbreak. I love Winona and I love my old friends.

I always took life seriously. I always thought that life was fun, and I didn't think that I was going to have fun anymore, but I have.