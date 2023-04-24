Water levels continue to rise in the Winona area as beaches along the Mississippi River disappear and water creeps up the Winona levee toward the sandbags that are blocking it from spilling into the city.

Jordan Wendt, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse, spoke on how the flooding began, the extremes it has taken in just a few weeks, and the potential for it to be highest river levels seen in 20 years.

"What set the stage for the Mississippi River flooding in Winona and anywhere along the Mississippi this year is just the anomalous snowpack that northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and all those associated riverbanks that flow into the Mississippi River had," Wendt said.

While it seems extreme and intimidating to the average resident, Wendt said these weather conditions are not abnormal for this time of year.

"The spring is a transition season and changing weather is normal," Wendt said. "We see it every single year."

Wendt said changing temperatures helped create the influx of water coming downstream.

"We had a rapid warm up towards the beginning of April that really melted much, if not all, of the snow, besides some of the snow piles in just a few short days," Wendt said. "Eventually all of that water has to route through the riverways and into the Mississippi."

In terms of where Winona is at currently, Wendt claimed the flooding is still on the rise.

"Thankfully, in Winona, you do have the flood walls that protect much of the city," Wendt said.

With the predictions and forecasts that Wendt and his team are calculating, they're expecting a peak sooner rather than later.

"If you live on or have interest along the Mississippi River, at this point, the river is already flooding, but if you have anything else that's nearby, start to move that to higher ground," Wendt said. "Just secure it, so that it's not hiking its way down the river when the flood waters come up."

It's also important to take messages and signs concerning safety of floods seriously, especially when it comes to taking action within the community, he said.

"If a road is closed, don't go around those barricades," Wendt said. "Floods are cool to look at, but you don't really want to get too close to the water."

In terms of economic impact, Wendt said this could deeply affect consumers and shippers that use the Mississippi as a mode of transportation.

"It is a major shipping lane, so when the water starts to get up that high, the lock and dams have to shut down operations," Wendt said. "This prevents barges from going up and downstream the river, which impacts the economy."

Winona and La Crosse have experienced major floods in years past, with 1965 being the worst Winona has recorded. Wendt mentioned that after the current flooding is finally done and past, it could make the top five recorded on the Mississippi River for this region.

"It's not the worst that we've ever seen," Wendt said. "Seeing this flooding in the spring isn't uncommon, but we are expecting the highest river levels this year that we've seen in over 20 years, since at least 2001."

With the additional rain from this week, the flooding might be in the Winona area for a while.

"Depending on the additional rainfall, it does look like this flood is here to stay with us at least through the end of the month," Wendt said. "A lot of the projections show maybe somewhere in the end of the first week into the second week of May before river starts to fall back to its normal levels."