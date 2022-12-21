10 Days of Giving food drive collects 260,374 pounds for 2022

The 10 Days of Giving food drive in Winona ended its 34th year with a total of 260,374 pounds of food collected.

This is the fourth highest total in campaign history, after the 25th anniversary of the campaign that collected over 280,000 pounds.

The drive supports the food shelf programs at Winona Volunteer Services.

“It’s a blessing to feel the compassion and heart of our community as we coordinate the 10 Days of Giving every year,” said Andrew Guzzo, Merchants Bank chief banking officer and president in Winona. “As always, I am blown away by the generosity of our neighbors and want to share how grateful I am for your support. Thank you.”

This year’s total was $120,951 in cash and 18,473 pounds of food. For the purposes of calculating the total, two pounds of food are counted for each dollar. Last year’s total was 272,162 pounds. The total for 34 years now stands at 4,546,811 pounds.

“This was a true community effort with so many people contributing what they could, attending our events and spreading the word about 10 Days. We can only call this a success because of the giving hearts in Winona,” said Co-Chair Dave Pierret.

Adds Co-Chair Chris Thrune, “It’s inspiring to watch everyone from our community come together – schools, businesses, churches, volunteer organizations and more – to get behind this drive. As we wrap up the drive, we’d like to wish everyone a safe and happy holidays too.”

Merchants collected donations at its branches as well as at participating schools, businesses and organizations around the area (see full list at www.merchantsbank.com/10daysofgiving).

The 10 Days of Giving food drive is an annual community collaboration between Merchants Bank and WVS to make sure no one in Winona County goes hungry each winter. Since 1989, the drive has collected more than four million pounds of food helping thousands of people. In addition to the Winona drive, other Merchants locations partner with their local food shelf in a similar effort. Learn more at www.merchantsbank.com/10daysofgiving. Member FDIC.

