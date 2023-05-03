Hundreds of residents across dozens of Minnesota and Wisconsin towns are offering deals and steals for the annual 100 Mile Garage Sale, attracting local bargain hunters and out-of-state visitors.

The regional garage sale stretches from Winona north to Hastings along Highway 61 in Minnesota and from Prescott south to Fountain City along Highway 35 in Wisconsin. Sales start Thursday, May 4, and end Sunday, May 7.

"It's just a fun way to see the whole stretch of the river towns, and I think people have different strategies as to how and where they go, and when they go," said Pat Mutter, executive director of Visit Winona.

There is no comprehensive listing of all sales, although some sellers have posted information on the "Official 100 Mile Garage Sale 2023" Facebook event page or in the classified sections of community newspapers. Some individuals mark sales with signs, pink balloons and ribbons, according to the Explore Minnesota tourism website.

"It's a very organic event in that the towns that participate have it on the same date," said Mutter.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service flood warning is still in effect for Winona and Wabasha counties in Minnesota and Buffalo County in Wisconsin, which garage sale route weaves through.

The National Weather Service advises that motorists should not drive through flooded areas or around barricades.