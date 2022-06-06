123 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County recently

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed 123 new COVID-19 cases in Winona County from 4 a.m. May 26 to 4 a.m. June 3.

The new cases brought the total to 13,552 for the county.

No new deaths were confirmed during this time span, leaving the total for the deaths in the county at 74.

As for vaccinations in the county, 64% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.3% have received a full vaccine series and 40.6% are fully up to date with their recommended doses.

In the county, 98% of residents 65 years old and older, 77% of residents 50 to 64 years old, 56% of residents 18 to 49 years old, 69% of residents 16 to 17 years old, 70% of residents 12 to 15 years old and 44% of residents 5 to 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.