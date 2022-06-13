135 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Winona County experienced 135 new COVID-19 cases from 4 a.m. June 3 to 4 a.m. June 10, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The new cases brought the county's total up to 13,687 cases.

No new deaths were confirmed during the week time span, leaving Winona County's death toll at 74.

As for vaccinations in the county, 64.1% of all residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.4% have received a full vaccine series and 40.6% are fully up to date with their recommended doses, as of Thursday.

A 0.1% increase was seen in both the population with at least one vaccine dose and the population who have received a full vaccine series.

In Winona County, 98% of residents 65 years old and older, 78% of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 56% of residents between 18 and 49 years old, 69% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, 70% of residents between 12 and 15 years old, and 44% of residents between 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Winona County continues to trail the state's overall vaccination rate, which was at 70.5% of all residents having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

