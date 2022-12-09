$2.9M in National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grants, portion supports Land Stewardship Project

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced $2.9 million in new grants under their Conservation Partners Program—a program in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service along with Cargill, General Mills and the J.M. Smucker Co.

The NFWF grants will leverage $3 million in matching contributions for a total of $5.9 million in funds toward accelerating the adoption of conservation practices and regenerative agriculture principles on private working lands.

The 12 grants announced on Dec. 5 will be spread across 20 states. Locally the Land Stewardship Project will receive $496,600 from the grant and matching funds.

“This program is looking for the work to enhance wildlife habitat, soil health quality, carbon storage, and all these good things with agricultural producers,” said Land Stewardship Project Programs Co-Director Shona Langseth. “This aligns really well with our work around soil health, which is the idea that we can build back organic matter much quicker than we ever thought we could by using practices like no-till cover crops and managed rotational grazing.”

Langseth said the grant will go to funding the LSP’s core programming to organize educational events, network with farmers and build a community around sustainable soil health practices.

“We really like putting on large educational events. Whether that’s a winter workshop held at a community center or going out onto a local farm and hosting a presenter. We tend to get 50 to 100 people coming in and provide a really robust education around soil health,” said Langseth. “Then we can bring those individuals deeper into our organization by holding more intimate peer-to-peer learning groups, pasture walks, and, depending on what they’re interested in, we can specialize in the education that they’re looking for.”

The new funding to the LSP can help farmers actually save money, said Langseth. Instead of spending a lot of money on chemical inputs, the LSP is teaching farmers how to reduce that and use practices that enhance the soil’s natural ability to take care of itself — to produce its own nutrients and to hold water better.

“It’s another kind of added relief in terms of keeping the program growing and being supported in the work we do,” said Langseth. “I also think it’s really important that our farmers and rural community members see that we have federal dollars going to support our work— that the federal government is very interested in work we’re doing and wants it to keep moving forward.”

"The NRCS has done an amazing job in supporting revolutionary work in soil health and having the NFWF involved is an added bonus," said Langseth. "Our work holds huge implications for water quality for wildlife habitats."

“The work that’s happening around rebuilding organic matter in our soil is one of the most positive things that’s going on in our society right now,” said Langseth. “There’s really no losers in this game, everyone’s benefitting from it. I’m just really pleased that our government is continuing to support it.”