2 area students named top in their college at UW-River Falls

Mary Bronk of Lewiston, Minnesota, earned the Rochelle Junkman Seymour Award for having the highest grade point average in the College of Education and Professional Studies at University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Also, Curtis Weltzien of Arcadia earned the award for having the highest grade point average in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at UW-River Falls.

Both students were given stolex to wear during commencement ceremonies on May 7.

Bronk graduated with a 4.0 GPA and a degree in elementary education.

“I am honored to have received this award because it recognizes the hard work and dedication to my academic performance that I put in throughout all four years at UW-RF,” she said. “It wasn’t easy balancing many different commitments on campus, but my classes and studies always came first.”

Bronk is in Thessaloniki, Greece, student teaching abroad through the Consortium for Overseas Student Teaching Program. UW-RF is one of 16 universities across the U.S. that are part of the program that sends teacher candidates overseas for a two- to three-month placement in an international classroom.

“The best part about going abroad and being in an international classroom for me has been getting to know students from many different countries and adapting my lessons to meet their individual needs,” Bronk said. “It’s so much fun getting to know students on a personal level and having them share about their backgrounds and native cultures.”

Weltzien, an agricultural business graduate, not only was his college's academic leader, but he is also the all-time intramural wins leader at UW-RF, having just passed 500 career wins. He has a love for competition and put in the extra effort needed to find a win.

A friend summed Weltzien up by saying, “Curtis is going to give his all, make you laugh along the way, and stick to honesty and integrity better than super glue.”

Weltzien is returning to his family’s dairy operation.

