Winona rescue crews pulled two people from the floodwater of the Mississippi River after their canoe capsized Monday while fishing below the Prairie Island spillway.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Department, Winona Fire Department, Winona County Dive Rescue and other first responders made their way to the Mississippi River after getting a call of two people in the water at little before 7 p.m.

Before rescue teams arrived, a bystander was able to help the two people hold onto a small, inflatable boat until help came.

Firefighters were first to arrive at the scene below the spillway and used their boat to rescue the two and their canoe from the water. The two people in the water were taken to a waiting ambulance to be checked out for exposure from the cold water.

Apart from both canoeists being cold and one lost wallet, the two in the water were unharmed and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Water rescue crews train for situations like the one that unfolded Monday.

“We’re dealing with some dangerous conditions if you’re out there,” Winona Assistant Fire Chief Joel Corcoran said. “The water is very fast and still cold. You really have to exercise caution.”

The boat landing near the spillway was submerged by flood water, so rescue crews launched their boat from the road by the spillway.

“We do train for things like this and we’re happy to help, but we do want people to be careful,” Corcoran said. “Thank God it was not a bigger deal than it was.”

The Winona County Sheriff’s Department said boaters should stay off of the river due to the high water and fast-moving current.

With the high water and flooding, debris and even boathouses can break loose and create hazardous conditions on the river. The sheriff’s department said the dangerous waters have halted its ability to get on the water and retrieve things that have washed away from their original locations.