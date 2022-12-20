2nd annual Menorah lighting held in Winona

With temperatures in the teens, people gathered at Levee Park overlooking the Mississippi River Monday evening for the lighting of a menorah.

With donuts, latkes, hot drinks, and music, the Chabad of Southern Minnesota’s Hanukkah Extravaganza in Winona took place on the second day of the eight-day Jewish festival with the lighting of the second candle of the menorah.

Three of the nine candled branches of the menorah were lit, two for the two days of Hanukkah and the third being the ever-lit attendant candle, representing that light overcomes darkness, said Rabbi Shloime Greene, host of the night.

“The holiday celebration is done specifically in the evening, specifically when it turns dark,” said Greene. “When darkness befalls us we may ask, where will our hope come from? All we need to know is that one drop of light will dispel a lot of darkness.”

With candle lightings hosted by the Chabad of Southern Minnesota around the area throughout the week— in Rochester, Northfield and Mankato also — Hanukkah in Hebrew meaning “dedication, the wintertime festival of lights, is a time for rededication of faith, said Greene.

“It is in commemoration of the miracle of the oil that took place in ancient Israel,” said Greene. “When the small group of Jewish Maccabees fought against the large Syrian Greek army.”

On the chilly Monday evening, the event in Winona was the second annual menorah lighting and a time to invite dignitaries and community members to join, said Greene.

“And in commemoration for the 1000s of years the Jews have been lighting the menorah,” said Greene. “In the spirit of knowing that while we may be few, kindness wins over evil and light always wins over darkness.”

