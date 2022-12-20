 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2nd annual Menorah lighting held in Winona

  • 0
Lit menorah in Winona

The Chabad of Southern Minnesota hosted a menorah lighting on Monday at the start of the second day of Hanukkah. The event had songs, prayers, and festive foods. 

 Jacob Shafer

With temperatures in the teens, people gathered at Levee Park overlooking the Mississippi River Monday evening for the lighting of a menorah.

With donuts, latkes, hot drinks, and music, the Chabad of Southern Minnesota’s Hanukkah Extravaganza in Winona took place on the second day of the eight-day Jewish festival with the lighting of the second candle of the menorah.

Three of the nine candled branches of the menorah were lit, two for the two days of Hanukkah and the third being the ever-lit attendant candle, representing that light overcomes darkness, said Rabbi Shloime Greene, host of the night.

“The holiday celebration is done specifically in the evening, specifically when it turns dark,” said Greene. “When darkness befalls us we may ask, where will our hope come from? All we need to know is that one drop of light will dispel a lot of darkness.”

People are also reading…

With candle lightings hosted by the Chabad of Southern Minnesota around the area throughout the week— in  Rochester, Northfield and Mankato also — Hanukkah in Hebrew meaning “dedication, the wintertime festival of lights, is a time for rededication of faith, said Greene.

Menorah group photo with community dignitaries

A group photo from the menorah lighting at Levee Park in Winona on Monday. Community dignitaries and leaders were brought in front of the crowd to help lit the menorah— fire fighters, police officers, and local leaders. 

“It is in commemoration of the miracle of the oil that took place in ancient Israel,” said Greene. “When the small group of Jewish Maccabees fought against the large Syrian Greek army.”

On the chilly Monday evening, the event in Winona was the second annual menorah lighting and a time to invite dignitaries and community members to join, said Greene.

 “And in commemoration for the 1000s of years the Jews have been lighting the menorah,” said Greene. “In the spirit of knowing that while we may be few, kindness wins over evil and light always wins over darkness.”

Watching a holiday movie brings families together. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Plex. 

Argentina’s World Cup winners led by captain Lionel Messi returned home from Qatar in the early hours of Tuesday morning ahead of a welcome party in the nation's capital. FRANCE 24's Leo McGuinn tells us more.

IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow

Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 

1 of 14
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Above & Beyond: Fred Williams

Above & Beyond: Fred Williams

Keeping up a sense of positivity that spreads to others is wildly difficult, but Mabel-Canton High School senior Fred Williams does it all the time.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News