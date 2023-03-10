A $40,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust will help fund basic operations at the Winona Volunteer Services organization this year.

Winona Volunteer Services works in the community to provide basic needs services like a food shelf, individually-tailored assistance and home-delivered meals.

The Otto Bremer investment will go to Winona Volunteer Services’ operating costs and its mission to help people address life’s challenges in a respectful and dignified manner.

“This is the third grant we’ve received from Otto Bremer and it started, for the first time, when we lost United Way funding,” said Winona Volunteer Services Executive Director, Sandra Burke. “When [United Way] was no longer operating in Winona, I learned about Otto Bremer Trust. The great news is that Otto Bremer aligns with our mission. We’re basic needs, we provide basic services, and that’s what they do. We’re just blessed to have them as a partner, and we’re able to run our day-to-day activities with these dollars.”

Now in its 50th year of operation, Winona Volunteer Services was started as a grassroots organization by local community members. Burke said, along with a grant through Winona County, a large portion of the organization’s support comes locally.

While the nonprofit receives many donations that are program specific, whether toward the food program or home-delivered meals, the Otto Bremer grant helps keep the entire mission going, said Burke.

“People realize we’re just providing basic needs. We want to make sure people have access to food and no one goes hungry in Winona. That if there is an emergency, they can get that assistance without too many hoops to jump through. And then we also operate a clothing thrift store and we’re able to make sure people can get quality used clothing for a very low price,” said Burke. “We’re just trying to help people that are either struggling to get to that next, better-paying job or are transitioning from school to the workforce — helping people as their life ebbs and flows.”

Burke said Winona Volunteer Services has worked to become a nucleus for help in the community through its many partnerships in the community with Winona Health, churches, and law enforcement. The organization also works with 55 volunteers a week for its home-delivered meal programs and over 400 volunteers annually.

Winona Volunteer Services Address: 402 E. 2nd Street, Winona, MN Hours: Monday-Friday: 9 am to 4:45 pm, Saturday 10 am to 12:45 Contact: (507) 452-5591

“Our dedicated volunteers are the ones showing up every day. They’re our frontline workers and our no. 1 cheerleaders,” said Burke. “It’s exciting because it’s here for the people of Winona. Through the years we’ve had so many community members that have volunteered and spent part of their life with this organization.”

Since its creation in 1944, the Otto Bremer Trust has invested more than $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities throughout Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. The St. Paul private trust was created by business and community leader Otto Bremer with the commitment to supporting a better quality of life.