A $50,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the discovery of missing Winonan Madeline Jane Kingsbury's whereabouts.

The reward was announced during a press conference Wednesday, where further details about the case were shared.

"We believe Maddi's disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we are all concerned for her safety," Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said Wednesday morning.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Public Information Officer Bonney Bowman said authorities have not identified a suspect or specific person of interest in the investigation.

"We are examining all possibilities as to what could have happened to Maddi, including hopefully getting her back safely," Bowman said. "We're also investigating possible foul play. We are keeping all avenues open at this time."

Williams said authorities do not believe there is any threat to the public and that Madeline's children are safe.

Updated timeline

Williams shared an updated timeline of events in the case during the press conference. She said Madeline was last seen Friday morning by the father of her children. The two had dropped off their two children at daycare together shortly after 8 a.m.

Madeline then returned to her residence on Kerry Drive in Winona at about 8:15 a.m. Friday.

Madeline did not show up to work that day at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, which police said would be out of character for her.

"The father of Maddi's children has spoken to law enforcement and told us that he left the residence in Maddi's van around 10 a.m. and, upon returning later in the day, Maddi was not home," Williams shared.

Madeline's van is described as a 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

Williams said police believe a van matching the description of Madeline's was driven on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County, before then traveling southbound on Highway 43 through eastern Fillmore County.

Later in the day, a van matching the description of Madeline's traveled back toward Winona on Highway 43.

These potential movements of the van were recorded between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. After that point, it is believed that the van remained parked in Madeline's driveway. Investigators have since searched the van and Madeline's residence.

Inside Madeline's residence, her phone, wallet, ID and the jacket she was wearing earlier in the day, were all found.

Concerned family

Madeline's loved ones, including her sister Megan Kingsbury, were present at the press conference Wednesday.

Megan addressed the public on behalf of her family, sharing about her sister and her sister's children, along with her family's appreciation for the work the community and the police department have put into helping find Madeline.

"Madeline is many things. She's a mother, sister, daughter, best friend, granddaughter, niece. It's a long list," Megan said. "Madeline is a hard working and dedicated mother, as well as a grad student at the U of M and she works for Mayo Clinic. Family is everything to her and she's grown into an impressive and beautiful young woman."

Megan shared about the personalities of Madeline's five-year-old daughter and two-year-old son.

She described Madeline's daughter as spunky, goofy, crafty and creative, while also having the same kindness and curiosity about the world that Madeline has.

Megan said Madeline's son is a chatterbox and loves dancing and rock n' roll. She described him as having red hair, dimples and eyes that sparkle.

"Please help us find Madeline. The children need their mother. We need our daughter, our sister, our aunt, our best friend back. We just want to find her," Megan said.

No response

Family and friends attempted to contact Madeline throughout the day Friday, but received no response.

"It was unlike her not to respond," Williams said.

Williams said that, with the evidence collected so far, nothing has indicated that Madeline left her home on foot or in another vehicle besides her own van on the day of her disappearance.

Police declined to share further information about who could have been driving the van in Winona and Fillmore counties Friday, but they are asking the public to help figure out the whereabouts of the vehicle during that day.

Authorities are asking residents and landowners in Winona and eastern Fillmore counties, especially near Highway 43, to be on the lookout for any information that may help in the investigation.

In Winona County, the Winona Police Department specifically is asking for assistance from people who live or own land in the city of Winona, Wilson Township and Hillsdale Township.

As for Fillmore County, the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from residents and landowners in Norway Township, Preble Township, northern Newburg Township, eastern Holt Township and eastern Amherst Township.

Additionally, the Houston County Sheriff's Office requested assistance in its search from residents and landowners in the southern portion of Money Creek Township, Yucatan Township and Black Hammer Township.

Footage sought

People in these areas are being asked to check any cameras on their land for video of a van that matches the description or signs of a disturbance or other suspicious activity, particularly between the hours of 8 a.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.

Even if the footage on the cameras does not show the van or anything out of the ordinary, police are asking for information about the footage and encouraging residents not to delete the videos.

"The presence of or absence of a vehicle can also assist us in the investigation," Williams said.

When checking properties, landowners should search their entire acreage, including wooded lands, outbuildings, vehicles and trails.

Residents or landowners who have searched in a particular area can let their local law enforcement know by emailing search@co.winona.mn.us for Winona County or search@co.fillmore.mn.us for Fillmore County. In the email, residents should describe the area and how they searched it.

Anything suspicious during this time span in these areas, along with any videos recorded, should be reported to local authorities.

Additionally, search efforts for Madeline are ongoing with the help of other law enforcement agencies and volunteers, Williams said.

Air and water

Williams said search efforts have included people on foot and in vehicles, along with searches being completed via air and water.

"We are doing everything we can to bring Maddi home. We have spoken with many of her family members and friends and are actively following any developing information," he said. "No stone is being left unturned. And we are using every tool at our disposal to find her."

Multiple law enforcement agencies are now helping the Winona Police Department with the investigation, including the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Additionally, members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team are helping.

Anyone with possible information about Madeline's whereabouts should call 911 or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288 or 507-457-6302.

To give a tip about her whereabouts anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.crimestoppersmn.org.