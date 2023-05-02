A city council rezoning measure opened the door for a 53-unit housing development along Garvin Heights Road known as Saint Croix Heights.

During Monday's regular council meeting, city council unanimously approved to rezone a parcel from a low density residential to a low-to-medium density residential district, which allows construction of single-family and twin home dwellings.

Brian Wodele, land surveyor with Johnson & Scofield Inc., the surveying and engineering firm working with developer Progro Leasing Co., said it may take months to design engineering plans for the city to review.

"This is just the first step on a long line of steps we have to do. We'll be back with development details and all sorts of stuff when we come up with the actual engineering plan," Wodele said Monday.

The initial Saint Croix Heights concept includes 53 lots for single-family or twin homes.

Any plan at the site will be reviewed by the city planning commission and city council twice because of blufflands in the property.

"At that time we'll take a look at details such as roads, stormwater, bluffland considerations," said Carlos Espinosa, senior planner with City of Winona Planning and Zoning.

The City Planning Commission unanimously recommended the approval of the rezoning in April, finding the low-to-medium density zoning would not create "undue" hardship on surrounding properties and would help meet housing demand.

A 2016 market study commissioned by the city found the city would need 217 single-family and 114 multi-family housing units.

The city acquired the 9-acre parcel at 0 Garvin Heights Road in 1996, initially zoned for agricultural use until the 2018 comprehensive plan designated the parcel for low-density residential.

Development of a larger site that included the parcel began in 2018 when developers proposed a 73-unit residential subdivision mainly consisting of single-family homes.

Developers did not submit a final plat for city approval, as bedrock near the surface increased cost to connect plots to utilities and build roads.

"Lots would have cost people upwards of $100,000 just to break even on the construction cost because bedrock and just material cost have increased so much that it just wasn't feasible to do. We've gone back to the drawing board and it's the increase in density that's going to afford us to cover the extra cost of utilities," said Wodele.

The rezoning of the parcel boosted the number of possible units from 40 to 53, said Espinosa.

Part of the property to the south was not included in the Saint Croix Heights concept but holds potential for residential development.

"For the remainder of the property at 0 Garvin Heights Road there, that is what we would say as very highly developable property that's right adjacent to city utilities. So we see that supporting some type of development in the future," said Espinosa.