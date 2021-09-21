600 students to participate in Bluff Country Collaborative Exploration Day

Six hundred high school students throughout southeastern Minnesota will participate in the Bluff Country Collaborative (BCC) Career and Technical Education (CTE) Exploration Day on Thursday, September 23.

The event, taking place at Caledonia High School, will connect local employers with students interested in learning more about available career opportunities in southeastern Minnesota, and allow them to begin developing their professional network. The event also provides a chance for area employers to network and engage with young, talented individuals who will be entering the workforce in the next few years.

“We are excited to be a part of the BCC CTE Exploration Day,” said Willie Lubahn, a trainer and recruiter at Fastenal. “It provides the chance to connect with students who will undoubtedly bring valuable skills to our business.”

Participating businesses and organizations include: Fastenal Manufacturing, Western Technical College, The Little Gnome, Inc., Minnesota State College Southeast, Schroeder Landscaping & Construction, Inc., Wieser Brothers General Contractor, Inc., ABLE, Inc., Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, Gerrard-Hoeschler, Realtors®, Harmony Enterprises, Inc., Partners in Excellence, McDonald’s Courtesy Corporation, Kwik Trip, ICAN, LLC, MnDOT - D6, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 14, Shooting Star Native Seeds, the U.S. Army, the Minnesota Army National Guard, Local #6 Plumbers & Pipefitters Apprenticeship, MiEnergy Cooperative, Rochester Sand and Gravel, and Flex Craft.

“Career and Technical Education careers are vital in our communities,” said Nathan Boler, principal at Caledonia High School. “Any time we can give students exposure to future career choices is worthwhile.”

Participating high schools are Caledonia, Houston, La Crescent-Hokah, Lewiston-Altura, Mabel-Canton, and Spring Grove.

The event will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information on the Bluff Country Collaborative visit www.bluffcountrycollaborative.com.

Southeast Service Cooperative has operated since 1976. It is a public, non-profit cooperative of over 100 member schools, local governments, and nonprofits impacting over 82,000 students and almost 18,000 employees in eleven counties to mobilize resources and add value through collaboration. Southeast Service Cooperative hosts the Career Navigator position for Bluff Country Collaborative. To learn more about the Southeast Service Cooperative, visit www.ssc.coop.

