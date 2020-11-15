69 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County; county total breaks 2K

The 1,000 case mark had been broken just last month on Oct. 5. This first four-digit historic mark took a little over six months to reach, as the first case in the county had been confirmed on March 25.

Of the 69 new cases, three are younger than 4 years old; two are 5 to 9 years old; two are 10 to 14 years old; nine are 15 to 19 years old; ten are 20 to 24 years old; six are 25 to 29 years old; four are 30 to 34 years old; four are 35 to 39 years old; four are 45 to 49 years old; five are 50 to 54 years old; eight are 55 to 59 years old; seven are 60 to 64 years old; one is 70 to 74 years old; one is 75 to 79 years old; and three are 80 to 84 years old.