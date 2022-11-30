7th Annual Employee Giving Campaign at Miller Ingenuity donates $17K locally

In an employee-driven campaign, Miller Ingenuity donated over $17,000 split among two local charitable organizations in Winona.

The annual Employee Giving Campaign, organized by a committee of employees serving two-year terms, starts each fall with a blank slate where all employees can nominate charitable organizations to receive the donation, then the nominated organizations present a pitch to employees, and a vote is conducted to decide the beneficiaries.

In its seventh year, with employees raising $8,676 and Miller Ingenuity promising to match each dollar, $17,352 was split and given to the Team Vogel vs. Cancer organization and the American Legion Post 9 Veterans Relief Fund.

“I am very proud of our team for continuously going above and beyond in their efforts to help our community organizations,” said Steve Blue, President and CEO of Miller Ingenuity. “Their enthusiasm and dedication to our company values continues to inspire me every year. I hope that our employee giving campaign will inspire other local companies and community leaders to do the same!”

After the closure of The United Way of the Greater Winona Area in 2016, Miller Ingenuity’s senior leadership team didn’t want to lose sight of community giving for the employees said Vickie Cada, executive assistant to the president and CEO.

“Employees could make contributions of cash or they could sign up for payroll deduction contributions then the company does a dollar-for-dollar match,” said Cada. “I think it’s a testament to the company culture here that the company matches employee donations.”

Over the last seven years, the railway component manufacturer’s annual Employee Giving Campaign has raised over $100,000.

“Having the money go where the employees decide upon is pretty cool,” said Cada. “Several organizations we’ve supported we often hear from— hearing they’re really moved by the generosity of our campaign.”

Miller Ingenuity’s primary goal is to challenge and inspire other companies and organizations to continue the generosity, Cada said.

“Because so many companies were part of the United Way campaign and it went away, their employee giving campaigns may have fizzled,” said Cada. “So our motivation has always been to, hopefully, be a role model.”

The donation to the American Legion Post 9 Veterans Relief Fund helps veterans in the community pay bills — whether it’s heating bills, electricity, or medical, said fund administrator Sam Sasser.

“It’s a welcomed addition to our Veterans Relief Fund,” Sasser said. “It’s a good fund that does a lot of good for veterans.”

Bea Salisbury, Team Vogel board member, said in statement, “When Team Vogel vs Cancer began 12 years ago, ‘Pay It Forward’ was, and still is, the mindset that makes our volunteer organization continue to help Winona area families fighting cancer. The Miller Ingenuity employees are an incredible group of people that put these same words into action each year, and have so generously again chosen Team Vogel as one of their benefactors. This business is definitely a model for employee driven support of the community. Those who work for Miller Ingenuity are a special group we consider to be a critical part of our team, and to help Team Vogel to fulfill its mission. We are humbled by their pay it forward spirit, and always grateful for their support and friendship.”