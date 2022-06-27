83 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Eighty-three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health from 4 a.m. June 17 to 4 a.m. June 24.

The new cases bring the county's total to 13,854 cases.

No new deaths were confirmed during the week time period, leaving the county's death toll at 74.

As for vaccinations in Winona County, as of Thursday, 67.3% of all county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 64.8% of residents have received a full vaccine series and 28.4% are fully up-to-date with their recommended doses.

Since June 17, an increase of 3.2% was seen among residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while an increase of 3.3% was seen among those who have received a full series and a decrease of 12.1% was seen among those who are up to date with their recommended vaccine doses.

In Winona County, 98% of residents 65 years old and older, 78% of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 56% of residents between 18 and 49 years old, 70% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, 70% of residents between 12 and 15 years old, 44% of residents between 5 and 11 years old and 0% of residents between 6 months and 4 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Only eight children between 6 months and 4 years old in Winona County had received a COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Thursday.

None of the age groups’ vaccine rates saw a percent increase compared to the previous week.

Minnesota as a whole’s vaccination rate is still ahead of Winona County’s, as 75.3% of Minnesota residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0