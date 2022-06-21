84 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Winona County experienced 84 new COVID-19 cases from 4 a.m. June 10 to 4 a.m. June 17, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The new cases increased the county's total to 13,771 cases.

The week's cases was a decrease from the previous week, as June 3 to June 10 had a total of 135 new cases.

Again, no new deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed in the county, leaving the death toll at 74.

As for vaccinations, 64.1% of all Winona County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.5% have received a full COVID-19 vaccine series and 40.5% are fully up-to-date with their recommended doses.

A 0.1% increase was seen among residents who have received a full series, but a 0.1% decrease was experienced among residents who are fully up-to-date with their recommended doses.

In Winona County, 98% of residents 65 years old and older, 78% of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 56% of residents between 18 and 49 years old, 69% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, 70% of residents between 12 and 15 years old, and 44% of residents between 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

None of the age groups' vaccine rates saw a percent increase compared to the previous week.

Minnesota as a whole's vaccination rate is still ahead of Winona County's, as 70.5% of Minnesota residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

