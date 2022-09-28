 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

A busy day at the Levee: Two riverboats dock in Winona

Two riverboats -- the American Symphony and the American Countess -- docked in Winona Wednesday, allowing visitors to Levee Park a great view.

It was the first time that American Symphony has made a stop in Winona, as it's American Cruise Lines' newest cruise ship.

Many Winonans were present at the Levee Wednesday to welcome the new ship and view the outside of it as passengers departed the riverboat to participate in activities in the community.

Scott Sherman mug

Sherman

A ceremony was held to welcome the American Symphony, with Winona Mayor Scott Sherman present to read a proclamation and participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In the proclamation, Sherman declared Wednesday as American Symphony Riverboat Day in the city of Winona. 

American Cruise Lines staff did share that they expect their next new boat coming in 2023 -- the American Serenade -- to visit Winona around this time next year.

The American Symphony will be docked in Winona until 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Also on Wednesday, the American Countess -- an American Queen Voyages' riverboat -- made a visit to Winona, with it staying from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

