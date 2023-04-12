A refreshing earthy smell hung in the air of a sunlit studio on Third Street in downtown Winona.

Sitting in front of her pottery wheel at Island City Clayspace on a recent afternoon, local artist Anne Plummer was hard at work on her latest creation.

Surrounded by beautiful pots and sculptures, Plummer has spent many of her evenings sitting at the wheel. The vibrant colors and unique creations in her studio are a testament to her level of artistic experience and talent.

But that talent certainly didn't develop overnight.

Many years of her life have been dedicated to pottery and art. Plummer’s journey began when she was young, spending much of her childhood painting with her mother.

Together, they would create oil paintings of the landscape as they sat outside, admiring the beautiful scenery of Rhode Island.

Eventually, it came time for Plummer to leave the nest and as a starving artist, she had big dreams. But, straight out of high school, she lacked the means to make these dreams a reality.

So she decided to join the United States Air Force.

“I was sort of rebellious and my father didn't want to send me to art school," Plummer said. "I said ... I'll pay with my service. I'll get the GI bill to go to art school.”

After serving in the Air Force for a few years, Plummer landed in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where she worked as a carpenter's assistant until she was introduced to pottery.

In her early 20s in the ’70s, Plummer was part of the “flower child” artistic movement, and Provincetown was the perfect spot for her to sell her pottery to tourists until she went to art school in Rhode Island.

After completing her bachelor's degree, Plummer made her way to California where she acquired her Master of Fine Arts degree and spent eight years in Los Angeles sculpting and creating pottery.

Eventually, she made her way to Winona, where she now spends her time with her husband and son when she’s not at Island City Clayspace working on her projects or hosting workshops for the community.

Plummer can also be found at the farmers market at the East End Recreation Center in the winter and Levee Park in the summer, where she sells a variety of artistic work.