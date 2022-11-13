Aaron Carter's last performance held in Winona two weeks before unexpected death

Winona has a new claim to fame, but it’s marked with tragedy.

In the early morning of Oct. 23, Aaron Carter, a singer and rapper who gained fame in childhood, performed at the local Black Horse Bar and Grill. It was a well-attended show, but likely nobody knew at the moment it was a historic performance.

Almost two weeks later, Carter was found dead. His performance in Winona was his last ever — concluding a career that first took off with the hit cover of “I Want Candy” in 2000.

The show that evening almost didn’t happen, Nikos Pritchett, the CEO of Winona-based Dingee Gang Entertainment LLC, explained. Pritchett — who confirmed it was Carter’s last show ever — worked to organize Carter’s visit with the help of promoters at Thoroughbred Alumni LLC.

Pritchett said that on the morning of Carter’s scheduled visit and performance, he received a message that Carter had to cancel due to a custody battle — an issue in Carter’s personal life that had been widely reported by media.

This cancelation caused a variety of issues, considering Pritchett had a contract with Carter and had already paid.

But, at 9 a.m. on Oct. 22, Pritchett went ahead and publicly canceled the show.

The schedule for the day took another turn though, when Pritchett learned at 4:45 p.m. that Carter actually did intend to come to Winona that evening and keep to the deal made in the contract.

Carter boarded a plane at about 7:30 p.m. — an hour and a half before the scheduled show at 9 p.m., Pritchett explained. Carter landed in Minneapolis around 9:30 p.m. that night, finally arriving in Winona at around 12:45 a.m. Oct. 23.

The Black Horse Bar and Grill normally closes at 1 a.m., but they made it work, and Carter took the stage.

There was a lot of confusion in the community about the show because of the schedule changes throughout the day, but Pritchett said a good number of people still ended up attending.

“His performance was real good. We had a good time,” Pritchett shared, saying that Carter took time to interact with his fans — shaking their hands and taking pictures with them.

Pritchett had mixed feelings when he learned about Carter’s death as the news broke around the world Nov. 5.

Pritchett explained, “(Aaron) was cool, but I could tell it seemed like he was going through a lot.”

Pritchett said that he had the chance to chat with Carter, who shared details about his personal life — like issues between Aaron and his brother Nick Carter, who is a member of the Backstreet Boys.

Additionally, drug use had been noted in Carter’s past, with the Los Angeles Times reporting in September that Carter had entered rehab for a fifth time.

Pritchett certainly wasn’t expecting Carter to be dead two weeks later, though, causing him to feel hurt when he learned the news.

“It was like so surreal. It shocked me,” Pritchett said. “I couldn’t really believe it.”

“He was very talented in his music. He was really passionate about his music. He loved his music,” he said of Carter. “I just think he wanted people to take his music seriously.”

Mental health battles like drug abuse are very personal to Pritchett.

Pritchett writes on his business’ website about Dingee Gang Entertainment, “The name Dingee comes from one of my first connections I’ve made here in Winona, MN. Dingee grew to become a good friend of mine through working on various business matters. He was a very intelligent man who had various computer and design skills and is even credited to have helped in the making of blueprints for the Winona Bridge over the Mississippi River.

“Dingee had been fighting a very intense battle with his mental health for a long while and has passed away in the summer of 2020. Dingee has taught me many helpful skills that I will carry on with me into my entire career in this business,” he explained.

Pritchett shared last week that Dingee was a lot like Carter, saying, “He was full of life. He just struggled with addiction.”

A big focus of Pritchett’s business has been supporting mental health awareness, in honor of Dingee.