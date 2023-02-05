- BBB risk index: 6.2

- Share of total scams reported: 1.9%

- Share of scams that reported a monetary loss: 19.8%

- Median reported loss: $283

In 2017 alone, 16.7 million individuals were impacted by identity theft, and more than $16.8 billion dollars were stolen. With the right information, scammers can steal and use your identity to open a line of credit in your name, take money out of your bank accounts, or obtain services that they never pay for—to name a few.

Identity theft can be hard to uncover, as scammers often go to great lengths to keep you unaware such as ensuring all bills and statements are sent to an alternative address. Make sure to regularly check your accounts for unexplained withdrawals and check your credit score often to ensure no unauthorized accounts have been opened in your name. You should also carefully guard your personal information—keeping all personal documents in a secure location and never giving out information to unsolicited callers.