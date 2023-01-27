Above and Beyond: Brianna Mullen, Hope Lutheran High School

Finishing high school means all final exams are completed, the last strolls down the hallways are done, and the next chapter of life is about to begin. But for one Hope Lutheran High School senior, it also means continuing the nonacademic journey of working through mental health solutions.

Brianna Mullen was nominated for Above & Beyond by Hope Lutheran staff for what she’s overcome and the positive changed they’ve seen in her life.

Mullen has struggled with depression, anxiety and self-harm for the last five years, she said. The lowest point was her sophomore year of high school.

“I was really anxious — having a hard time getting homework done, constantly relapsing with self-harm, and I was hardly able to get myself to school because of how depressed I was,” said Mullen. “I felt really lonely during that time, like nobody was truly understanding how broken I felt inside. Rock bottom is really where I was at.”

She found help around her, though, she said — from her parents, her teacher Mrs. Littlefield and especially her cat, Bruno.

“We weren’t planning to get a cat. But my mom just brought him home and he took over my life really. He made me feel like I had a sense of purpose, of taking care of him and cuddling with him. He just made me feel so much better,” said Mullen. “And Mrs. Littlefield always helped me. She was there for me to talk to. If I needed to just rant, I could go to her office. Or if I needed someone to call, I could call her anytime. She just made me feel comfortable enough to actually open up to her.”

Mullen also found help from a quote she heard out of the blue on social media one day.

“‘A thief wouldn’t break into a house they know had nothing valuable inside. The devil is the same, he wouldn’t be attacking you so hard if he knew you had nothing valuable inside you.’ I don’t know why it stuck with me so much. It just randomly showed up on one of my social media sites. I think about it all the time, with all my struggles,” said Mullen. “Now it’s just knowing that I’ve gone through that point in my life. I feel like I know it’s not going to last forever.”

Now, Mullen notices when other people are going through similar struggles and she checks in with them about how they are doing.

“Other students here also struggle with mental health issues as well. I do my best to make sure those students don’t feel as alone as I did. I will make sure to go out of my way to talk to them and keep up with them,” said Mullen. “It looks like me going by their locker, talking to them and asking them how they are — just letting them know I’m here.”

What started as a suggestion to watch the show “Criminal Minds” soon took off into research and learning more about criminal investigations, which has now become Mullen’s career goal.

“Someone told me about ‘Criminal Minds’ one time and I thought it was the dumbest thing ever — until I finally watched one episode. And I was like, ‘Wow, this is the coolest thing.’ Then it kind of spiraled from there. I looked more into it and then I saw a lot of the episodes were based on true cases. I looked into those cases and got interested in investigating,” said Mullen. “I plan on going to a tech school to get my basics done. After that, I plan on going to a school that specializes in homicide investigations.”

Mullen said she will probably attend Minnesota State College Southeast.

“Although I still struggle with these things, I’m in a way better place mentally than I was two years ago,” said Mullen.

