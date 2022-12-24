Above and Beyond: Joelle Hammann, Lewiston-Altura High School

Five years ago, 12-year-old Joelle Hammann had her life changed forever when she passed out randomly at church just a few days after not feeling well.

Hammann, now a senior at Lewiston-Altura High School and its Above and Beyond nominee for this year, was swept to an emergency room to be checked out. After tests, including an electrocardiogram, doctors knew it was more than just a minor fainting spell.

She was referred to Gundersen Health System, where more testing was completed, and Hammann and her family learned she had a possibly fatal genetic heart condition — arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Hammann would need a heart transplant.

It was unexpected news, as she didn't know of many people in her family who had heart conditions. But it turns out her grandmother had passed along the gene that triggers ARVC through Hammann's mother to Hammann and her older sister, who does not have the disease but is being monitored for it.

The gene doesn't always trigger the disease, but in Hammann's case, it did.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, "arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia/cardiomyopathy is a rare familial disorder that may cause ventricular tachycardia and sudden cardiac death in young, apparently healthy individuals.

"The clinical hallmark of the disease is ventricular arrhythmias, arising predominantly from the right ventricle. The pathological hallmark of the disease is fibrofatty replacement of right ventricular myocardium."

Hammann said she was scared but also very positive when she found out about the disease. "I had a lot of support from my family and friends and community, so that was helpful," she shared.

After the diagnosis, Hammann went on to have her care at Mayo Clinic Health System.

"I worked with Dr. Ackerman, who is amazing. I love him so much," Hammann said. She shared that, unlike previous doctors, he enabled her and supported her to continue playing sports that she is very passionate about.

She was able to continue figure skating and volleyball but did have to give up basketball and track and field for a while.

For a few years, as she waited for a heart to become available, Hammann spent a lot of time in the hospital.

She said she was experiencing heart palpitations at the time and had to have multiple surgeries, including one where an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator had to be placed in her chest, which resulted in complications.

"Throughout my hospital stays, I like to say I had fun, which sounds silly to someone else. But really my medical staff did such an amazing job keeping me feeling like a normal teenager. My nurses, when I had to stay overnight in the hospital, they would have movie nights and we'd have pizza parties and we'd have wheelchair races down the hallway," Hammann recalled.

She said that she also enjoyed the times when she could help her sports teams with projects from a distance and when her friends would often come visit her.

She shared that during her time of being in the hospital, both before and after her transplant, her schools stepped up to greatly help her keep on schedule with her education.

In the time before her transplant, when she was in seventh and eighth grade at St. John's Lutheran School, her teachers made sure she had the homework she needed while away from the classroom.

When she started school at Lewiston-Altura High School, she was able to do online learning, which also helped prepare her for the situations she would face during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There were always days where I didn't feel good (in the hospital)," she shared. "Both mentally and physically it was challenging. As my disease started to progress, I would get weaker and it was harder to still do those like limited activities, which it was hard because I was able to still continue to do figure skating and volleyball, but at the same time I had to do it at a moderate level. And then I could barely do them at all just because my disease was getting so severe."

Also, Hammann said, there were times when she wasn't even allowed to step outside the hospital because of her high position on the heart transplant list.

In September 2019, just days after starting her freshman school year, likely the most important gift in her life finally arrived: a new heart.

Hammann was the recipient of a heart from an 18-year-old woman who died from an overdose.

"An OD is unfortunately like the best case for an organ or for a heart. Because if someone were to die in a car crash, they most likely wouldn't take the organ because of the chest trauma," Hammann explained.

Hammann said that she's been able to connect and meet with the donor's family and has become very close to them.

The heart transplant was a success for Hammann.

She shared that she was up and walking a day after her transplant and was able to be discharged from the hospital two weeks after her procedure.

"I'm completely healthy, healthier than before my transplant even. I do four sports — so I do figure skating, volleyball, basketball and track and field. Very, very busy all the time," Hammann shared.

Hammann also serves as Miss Lewiston, the National Honor Society president, the student council's track and field representative and the System Accountability Committee's student representative.

She also takes time to volunteer on behalf of the high school's volleyball team.

Hammann said about her future: "Having a transplant has kind of set my career path. So prior to my transplant I knew I wanted to be a doctor of some sort because my mom works in the medical field. But now I want to be a pediatric cardiovascular surgeon."

Hammann shared that she currently is a part of Saint Mary's University's PSEO program.

According to the university's website, the program allows Minnesota juniors and seniors to earn college credits for free while also completing their high school requirements.

Hammann is hoping to continue her education at SMU after she graduates high school. She plans to study cellular molecular biology before going on to medical school.

Reflecting on the challenges she has had to face in her life, she hopes others who face similar challenges will stay positive and live life to the fullest, because a person never knows if they'll live another day or not.

Hammann is the daughter of Holly Jacobs and John Hammann.

