With a love of animals helping define her future dreams, Cotter High School senior Kayleanna Kohner is looking forward to the next chapter of her life after graduation.

It hasn’t been an easy path for Kohner to reach academic success, though, as over the years she has faced learning difficulties that required some extra help.

Kohner, who is Cotter’s Above and Beyond nominee for this year, shared that she has faced difficulties with learning and reading, along with communication — leading to her mom needing to email teachers at school for her.

While that led to some bullying against Kohner, she didn’t let her battles hold her back.

“I just never gave up. I had support from teachers and my mom and dad,” Kohner shared about what kept her strong.

On her Above and Beyond nomination form, it was also shared, “Several years of assistance from Cotter’s Learning Center taught her how to advocate for herself, stay organized and keep focused.”

Today, Kohner needs less help with her school work and is able to communicate with her teachers better on her own.

Her nomination form adds: “When younger, Kayleanna would become overwhelmed and shut down, but she has learned how to manage her stress and how to reach out for help. She is wonderfully kind and helpful toward others. Her ability to overcome and stick with it will serve her well in college and life.”

About her willingness to help others, the nomination shares that Kohner has volunteered over 60 hours to help others, through a variety of different activities including caring for animals, baking cookies for fundraisers and more.

Kohner’s love for animals also helped her along the way to get to the point she is at now.

She said her love of animals started when she saw her sister show horses, which eventually led to Kohner doing the same starting at a young age.

Kohner also said she grew up surrounded by animals, as her family lived on a hobby farm — which included a wide variety of animals, like donkeys, goats, horses and more.

Her love of horses in particular helped Kohner work through some of the challenges she has faced, as she shared that she spent three years participating in horse therapy.

“That really helped me express my feelings,” she explained with a smile about the benefits of the experience.

While Kohner’s overall goal for the future is to get a good degree and find a career she really likes, she hopes that she can go into veterinary science.

She said that she really wants to “just be able to help animals and be with them.”

Kohner is considering taking classes at Minnesota State College Southeast in the fall.

Kohner shared that she hopes other people who may face challenges in school just remember to never give up and talk to someone when you need help.

