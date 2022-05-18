Above & Beyond at 15: Where are they now?

Earlier this month, nine outstanding high school students who have overcome significant challenges received scholarships through the Winona Daily News Above & Beyond program.

It was the 15th year of Above & Beyond, and the first since we partnered with the Winona Community Foundation.

WNB Financial has stepped up to support the program with a challenge contribution of $10,000; learn more about WNB’s gift at https://www.winonacf.org/wnb-10000-gift-help-students/.

And all three Winona colleges offered certificates for scholarships to their college to all nine students at the recent ceremony.

The scholarship reception held at Winona State University got us wondering -- where are former Above & Beyond recipients now and what are they doing?

We hope to find out this summer and share the news with you.

If you are an Above & Beyond scholarship winner, send a note to news@winonadailynews.com and fill us in. Include your name, contact information, high school and graduation year, and where you live now. Tell us about your career to date and what Above & Beyond has meant to you.

Please include Above & Beyond in the subject line of your email. And we'll be back in touch.

Now that Above & Beyond has partnered with the Winona Community Foundation, donations can be made directly to the Winona Daily News’ Above & Beyond Scholarship Fund at the foundation.

To give online, visit www.winonacf.org/donate. Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987. Please contact the Foundation prior to making a gift of stock or mutual fund shares.

Donations can lead to increased scholarships for students in the Class of '23 and beyond.

