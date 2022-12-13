Above & Beyond: Fred Williams

Keeping up a sense of positivity that spreads to others is wildly difficult, but Mabel-Canton High School senior Fred Williams does it all the time.

From supporting his teammates to greeting everyone in the hallway no matter their grade level to volunteering throughout the Mabel community, Williams has a knack for sharing kindness and showing resilience through adversity.

Nominated by the school for an Above & Beyond scholarship, Williams is known for his perseverance, for positivity and for being an emotional leader while also going through tough times.

“He is very worthy,” said Mabel-Canton school counselor Lana Hollar. “He’s a great kid with a kind and giving spirit and will be a positive addition to the Above & Beyond legacy.”

Growing up in a low-income home, Williams’ parents divorced in 2010, a year after his brother died. It started a rough chapter in his life, said Williams.

“He passed in a farming accident at my grandpa’s farm. That was very hard. He got airlifted and didn’t get very far until they turned around and said he was gone,” said Williams. “It was definitely not easy — not every day do you have to get used to not having someone there. I’ve always been pretty good at making friends and when I lost (my brother), I definitely had a lot of support.”

Williams said he developed anger issues for a while after the loss of his brother.

“Every Wednesday, I would go to an anger management counselor. It took some time and thought. I would say I came out pretty good. I could be much worse than I am now, and I’m pretty happy for that,” said Williams. “For the most part, I just know that no matter how bad something is, it can definitely get better with time. I don’t see the point in being angry or feeling bad about something if I can’t do anything about it."

Now, Williams is a beacon of positivity in the hallway of Mabel-Canton, where he goes out of his way to lift the spirit of his peers.

“One of the things that stuck out to me when I was younger was when an older kid would say hi or know my name — I liked that a lot,” said Williams. “So, I learned everyone’s name, and I say hi to everyone in my school. I will go out of my way to say hi to whomever I can. I know it’s not a huge thing just to say hi, but sometimes that can mean a lot.”

Williams continues to spread infectious kindness outside of school by volunteering at the food shelf and Methodist church in Mabel.

“I volunteer at our food shelf because I didn’t have a lot of money growing up, so I did go there quite a bit. And I just know that now because I have the time and ability to volunteer, that I’d like to give back to the people at the food shelf. I know that when someone needs something, it’s really nice to have (the food shelf),” said Williams. “And at the church, whenever they need anything I’ll always run up there. During Thanksgiving, they served 350 people in four days and I got to help out with that.”

When he’s not playing sports or volunteering his time, Williams uses his mathematical brain to tinker.

“I guess I spend more time thinking about how things work than other people do. I spend time taking things apart, like the vacuum, and seeing how they work,” said Williams. “I tend to like math quite a bit. I hope to be a mechanical engineer. The idea of making stuff excites me, and I think I have the capabilities to do that — so I think I might as well try.”

Williams said he’s applied to Notre Dame and MIT, and locally, he’s applied to Viterbo and Winona State University with the intention of studying engineering. But right now, he’s happy when others are happy and appreciative of the support around him.

“I honestly can’t complain; I’m pretty happy,” said Williams. “Thinking back I can’t even remember who that angry kid going to anger management was. I’m glad I got that opportunity, I realized I hated the feeling of being angry.”

