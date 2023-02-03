After having a kidney transplant when she was 5, continual infusions ever since, and growing up with polycystic kidney disease leading to lots of illness and fatigue, Laina Koenig has excelled in school and the Cochrane-Fountain City High School senior is prepared for the next chapter in her life.

“I’ve applied to Western [Technical College in La Crosse] and Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire. I’m going for Diagnostic Medical Sonographer, so ultrasound tech,” said Koenig. “I spent a lot of time in hospitals and clinics growing up and I guess I was inspired. I just appreciated how much people wanted to help me and make sure I could grow up and live a good life. So I want to pass that on to other people.”

Koenig was nominated for an Above & Beyond scholarship by the school’s administration and counselors. Despite her medical issues growing up, Koenig has worked hard in school and will graduate on time, said school counselor Dave Williams in her nomination.

“The infusions started when I was 7. ... it’s varied how often I’ve had to go in over the years. But right now, it’s every few weeks for six to seven hours but painless,” said Koenig. “Not just the infusions but growing up with a chronic illness has been hard. I think I’ve persevered pretty well though. There’s other stuff too, like going to Madison every six months for a routine checkup. I’ve had a lot of biopsies ever the years.”

Being a part of music, drama, and art departments throughout junior high and high school has been important to Koenig.

“I was never really the type to be into sports so I felt alienated from the people that share those common experiences,” said Koenig. “But when I got older I started to join more music things and drama and it has really helped me find a sense of identity— just to be a part of something I enjoy.”

Dealing with medical issues while going through school was difficult because no one else around her was going through the same thing at her age, said Koenig.

“I was never treated any differently [in school] but it was hard to be the only kid in your class dealing with things at a young age, things that your peers aren’t,” said Koenig. “It was emotionally taxing and I had no one really to relate to.”

Throughout high school, Koenig has volunteered for the program Feed My Starving Children and the school’s drama program.

“My freshman year I went to the Feed My Starving Children event in Minneapolis and it was a really fulfilling experience,” said Koenig. “I liked just being a part of that and being able to help people.”

With graduation around the corner and her school musical even closer, Koenig said she’s grateful for the Above & Beyond nomination and excited for the future.

The Winona Daily News Above & Beyond scholarship program is in its 16th year. If you can help support Above & Beyond students, visit www.winonacf.org/donate to donate online.

Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987.

