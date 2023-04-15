The Winona Daily News Above & Beyond scholarship program is seeking support from the community to continue offering education funds for college-bound students.

Above & Beyond is in its 17th year, fully supported by local colleges and local donors.

Above & Beyond scholarship winners for 2022-23 will be recognized at a reception in May. The program partners with the Winona Community Foundation and is seeking non-taxable donations to help boost the scholarships the students receive.

WNB Financial supports the scholarship program with a $10,000 challenge fund.

To give online, visit www.winonacf.org/donate.

Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to: Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987.

IN PHOTOS: Above & Beyond 2022 celebration Rusty Cunningham Scott Olson, Winona State President Alex and James Arneson, Mabel-Canton High School Sajida Mirzada, Cotter High School Zoey Slaby, Cochrane-Fountain City High School Inyka Johnson, Rushford-Peterson High School Althea Kappauf, Houston High School Brandon Ross, Caledonia High School Ellen Olson, Winona High School Watch Now: Above & Beyond Class of '22 Nancy Brown, Winona Community Foundation President and CEO David Vaselaar, WNB Financial President and CEO Minnesota State College Southeast Saint Mary's Watch Now: Saint Mary's University scholarships Above & Beyond Watch Now: MSC Southeast scholarships Above & Beyond Watch Now: Winona State scholarships Above & Beyond