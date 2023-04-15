The Winona Daily News Above & Beyond scholarship program is seeking support from the community to continue offering education funds for college-bound students.
Above & Beyond is in its 17th year, fully supported by local colleges and local donors.
Above & Beyond scholarship winners for 2022-23 will be recognized at a reception in May. The program partners with the Winona Community Foundation and is seeking non-taxable donations to help boost the scholarships the students receive.
WNB Financial supports the scholarship program with a $10,000 challenge fund.
Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to: Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987.
