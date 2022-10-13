Additional gift from Canadian Pacific benefits patients at Winona Health

Canadian Pacific's CP Has Heart community investment program has provided another $20,000 in funding to Winona Health.

“We appreciate CP’s support of cardiac care at Winona Health,” said, Robin Hoeg, chief operating officer for Hospital and Primary Care. “ With these funds, we’ll purchase a defibrillator to enhance the cardiac care we can provide right here in our community.

A defibrillator is a device that sends an electric pulse to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat, sometimes referred to as “shocking the heart.” They are used to prevent or correct an arrhythmia (an uneven heartbeat that is too slow or too fast). And, if someone’s heart suddenly stops, defibrillators can also help the heart start beating again.

“CP is proud to once again donate $20,000 to Winona Health for updated defibrillators,” said Barry Major, Trainmaster – La Crosse. “Investing in the communities we operate in and through is very important to us. We are confident this donation will help the hospital to provide patients in Winona and surrounding areas with care using the very best cardiac equipment possible.”

In all, CP has given $60,000 toward medical equipment at Winona Health.

The gift was received through CP’s community investment program, CP Has Heart, which focuses on improving the heart health of adults and children in communities across North America. A previous gift from the CP was used toward upgrading the cardiac monitoring system in the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation department.

For information about Winona Health, visit www.winonahealth.org or call 507.454.3650.