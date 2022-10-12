Affinity Plus Credit Union has 10th Annual Plus It Forward Day

On Monday, Oct. 10, employees from the Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Winona participated in the company’s Plus It Forward Day. This is the St. Paul based credit union’s tenth year of having a company-wide community service day.

In Winona, this took the shape of serving breakfast at the Winona Catholic Worker, yardwork cleanup for the Winona Sheltering Network, having a clothing drive in the office during the month of October, as well as a $500 donation to each organization they gave their time to during day.

“Our annual Plus It Forward Day is on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, so most financial institutions are closed,” said Winona Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union branch manager, Jamie Baumann. “But instead of being at home and relaxing, we take the time to go out and spread goodness in our communities.”

Throughout the ten years for the Plus It Forward Days there has been growth in organization and impact each year said Baumann.

“These are the members we work on a daily basis. But we get to meet them where they are at versus them coming to us,” Baumann said. “That’s one of the things that stayed the same since the first year of giving.

Baumann said the Winona Affinity Plus branch takes its time to figure out how they want to spend their Plus It Forward Day.

“We sit down as a team in Winona and through word of mouth, having conversation with our members who need some support, we have a really great conversation and then whittle it down from there,” Baumann said. “So the focus is really Winona, it’s not one person or one organization. That’s why we try to spread our love a couple different ways.”

Plus It Forward Day has been one of the Affinity Plus employees’ favorite days of work, Baumann said. Because it’s a different way to see how they can help people. Hearing from the community that they feel supported from the credit union has been one of the most rewarding and heartwarming things, said Baumann.

“I think it speaks to the Plus It Forward Day mentality,” said Baumann. “We’re not just writing checks to people and taking the day off but writing checks and also going there and doing the work and spending time with these organizations. So that not only can they feel our thanks by giving a donation but they can also really feel our support by having us there, having conversations, and being boots on the ground with these groups in the community.”