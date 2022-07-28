Agences investigate fish kill on Rush Creek near Lewiston

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Department of Agriculture, and Department of Natural Resources responded to a fish kill on Rush Creek, near Lewiston on Tuesday.

DNR Fisheries staff confirmed that 2,500 fish were killed. Seventy-five percent were brown trout and other species killed include white sucker and mottled sculpin.

The agencies said evidence indicates that the fish kill likely did not occur naturally. They have launched investigations to look at all possible causes, including whether this was triggered by an extreme weather event.

Field crews from the three agencies have collected fish and water samples and are analyzing results to help determine the cause of the fish kill. It was observed following heavy rainfall in the area on July 23. Such rainfall events are known to result in contaminated runoff to streams and rivers.

The agencies said they will provide updates as they learn more.