Winona law enforcement ran compliance checks on alcohol sellers last week with six out of the 17 establishments failing.

While no citations were given to the failing bars, the sheriff’s department said this first round of checks was strictly educational. Failing businesses were given educational literature, and passing locations received a certificate.

The checks were conducted in a joint effort from the Winona Police Department, the Winona Sheriff’s Department and the Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention. They had an underage person go into the bars and try to order a drink.

“Our hope is to educate and get it out there that we’re checking and we are striving for compliance because it does make our community safe,” said Jay Rasmussen, Winona deputy chief of police.

The checks on local establishments will continue throughout the summer.

The businesses that failed last week’s checks are The Red’s Club, Broken World Records, Fast Eddies, Sloppy Joe’s and Poot’s Tavern.

“Education is what we’re preaching more than anything,” Rasmussen said. “We just want people to do the right thing.”

Businesses in Winona were also sent notices of the compliance checks. Law enforcement said these checks are an important part of reducing underage consumption and can help reduce the problems and costs associated with underage drinking.

Rasmussen said that while these checks were considered educational at this time, businesses were also told they could be referred to the appropriate licensing authority for administrative action.

Law enforcement also encouraged staff training for the prevention of underage selling.

“We think that education is the best route to go, but it’s disheartening when you do 17 and six don’t pass,” Rasmussen said. “I was kind of surprised. I didn’t think it would be that many.”