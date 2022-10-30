Alternate-side parking begins Nov. 15 in Winona

The city of Winona’s alternate-side parking ordinance will take effect Nov. 15 and will be in place until March 15, 2023.

Vehicles parked on city streets between 12:01 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. must be on the even-numbered side of the street when the date is even and on the odd-numbered side of the street when the date is an odd number.

The numbered sides of the street are based on street addresses. Generally, the north or east side of the street is even-numbered, and the south or west side of the street is odd-numbered.

For example, on Nov. 15, vehicles should be parked on the odd-numbered side of the street at 12:01 a.m. and the next day, Nov. 16, vehicles should be parked on the other side of the street, even-numbered, at 12:01 a.m.

Citations for alternate-side parking are $25 and will affect parking lots 1 and 3. Lot 1, off Second Street between Center and Lafayette streets, will have no parking on odd-numbered days. Lot 3, by the bus shelter off Center Street between Third and Fourth streets will have no parking on even-numbered days.

The City of Winona Street Department will declare a tag-and-tow order when streets need to be plowed. Vehicles in violation of the alternate-side parking ordinance will be cited and towed at the owners’ expense.

The Winona Police Department Facebook page will have more information on the parking ordinance, tag-and-tow and announcements regarding parking.