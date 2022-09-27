American Symphony to dock overnight in Winona

The American Symphony, American Cruise Line's newest riverboat on the Mississippi, will arrive in Winona at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. It will be docked in Winona through 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on Aug. 30, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company's longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-day complete Mississippi River cruise from New Orleans to St. Paul.

To celebrate the maiden voyage and first-time docking of the American Symphony, the City of Winona invites everyone to a ceremony on the Winona Levee at 1:45 p.m., where the mayor will read a proclamation, the Winona Area Chamber Ambassadors will do a ribbon-cutting, Visit Winona and the Winona County Historical Society will gift the cruiseline with some Winona books, and Coca Cola Winona will offer free pop.

There will not be tours of the riverboat. Cal Fremling Drive will be closed for shuttle buses to pick up and drop off passengers. The public is asked to park in designated parking lots at the foot of Johnson Street and/or the foot of Walnut Street.

Joining the American Symphony at the Winona Levee on Wednesday is the American Countess with the American Queen Voyages cruiseline, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For further information on the two dockings in Winona, please contact Visit Winona at info@visitwinona.com or call 507-452-0735. To learn more about the riverboats, go to www.americancruiselines.com and www.americanqueenvoyages.com.