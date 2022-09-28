Anna Segner work on display at Saint Mary's

Artwork from Minnesota native and 2015 Saint Mary’s alumna Anna Segner is on display at Saint Mary’s University’s Lillian Davis Hogan Galleries from now until Thursday, Oct. 13.

Segner is a studio artist focused in painting, mixed media, and assemblage. In her practice, she incorporates critical animal studies and other research to question the human act of “toying” with animals and nature.

After graduating from Saint Mary’s in 2015 with a B.A. in literature with a writing emphasis and studio art, Anna earned her MFA from Iowa State University in spring of 2019. Between studies, she worked as a newspaper reporter in southern Minnesota. She currently teaches drawing in the Department of Art and Visual Culture at Iowa State University.

A closing reception for “The Animal Among Us” will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. The Lillian Davis Hogan Galleries are free and open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.