Annual Holiday Window Walk returns to downtown Winona

The Holiday Window Walk has returned for its ninth year in downtown Winona.

The event, which runs now through Dec. 16, is organized by the Winona Main Street Program and includes businesses decorating their front windows for Christmas. Community members then vote for their favorites on the Main Street Program's website.

Anna Sibenaller, director of the Winona Main Street Program, shared about the annual event: "It’s great to have organizations contribute to the holiday atmosphere in downtown; it continues to make downtown an enjoyable place to be. Having strong holiday spirit is especially helpful in the cooler, darker months."

Each year, she said, more than 20 businesses decorate for the holidays and participate in the window walk.

Each year's event includes a theme for the businesses to follow, with this year's being "A Christmas Carol."

Sibenaller shared the annual event is a great way for businesses "to show their holiday and community spirit. It brings attention to their business and reminds patrons of downtown that their business is there and meant to be enjoyed."

She said the event is very casual, with two businesses winning each year: one winning People's Choice and another winning Judge's Choice.

This year's participating businesses include: Affinity Plus Credit Union, Blooming Grounds, DJ's Clothing Warehouse, Engrav's Decorating Center, Great River Shakespeare Festival, Green Thumb Artistry, Hardt's Music Store, Heart's Desire, Holtan's Jewelry, Home and Community Options, La Boutique, Loft on Third, Morgan's Jewelers, Rusty Bucket, The Refinery Co., Urban Shoetique, Volkman Appliance, Winona Historical Society, Winona Property Management and Yarnology.

To vote for the best holiday display, visit www.winonamainstreet.com/holiday-window-walk.