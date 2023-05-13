Winona area law enforcement agencies hosted a memorial service honoring officers killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

The event took on added significance as two high-profile killings of law enforcement took place in recent months nearby in western Wisconsin.

Hosted at Winona’s Law Enforcement Center, officers from Winona’s Police Department, St. Charles Police Department, Goodview Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol gathered with community leaders and members to remember all officers who died on the job.

Gathered around the flags and memorials of the three officers who have died on the job in Winona County, the service included prayers, songs, and proclamations.

“It’s important to me that we do this every year because we need to remember the officers and the job that they did and the sacrifice they gave,” Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said. “You never know what you’re getting into when you’re getting into the car and who knows what the next call is going to be.”

In 2023, over 140 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty. Those numbers include the three officers recently killed in two separate incidents in western Wisconsin, including 29-year-old St. Croix Deputy Sheriff Kaitie Leising, who was shot and killed May 6 during a traffic stop.

On April 8, 32-year-old Chetek, Wisconsin police officer Emily Breidenbach and 23-year-old Cameron, Wisconsin officer Hunter Scheel were killed in a firefight during a traffic stop.

While honoring all law enforcement killed in the line of duty, Wednesday's memorial especially recognized the three who have died in Winona County: Officer Mathew Hamilton in 1874, Investigator John J. Schneider in 1980, and Corporal Theodore Foss in 2000.

“Ted Foss, I worked with him for a number of years,” Ganrude said. “John Schneider, I only knew him for six months before he was killed. I was a brand new rookie officer. I still remember the chief coming over, knocking on door and saying that Schneider just got shot and the impact that had on me.”

The warm and sunny early afternoon had a somber tone to it as Father Tim Biren shared prayers with the crowd.

“We honor the courage of the officers who have given their lives in the line of duty, the ultimate sacrifice,” Winona County Attorney Karrin Sonnemann said. “We know that you do the heavy lifting and each time you are out on patrol or investigating a case, you put your safety and your life on the line to protect and keep our community safe.”

May 10 is Winona County Law Enforcement Memorial Day, which Mayor Scott Sherman proclaimed Wednesday.

Sheriff Ganrude said the relationship between officers is stronger than most co-worker relationships.

“You have to count on your partner to be able to have your back all the time, no matter what the situation,” Ganrude said.