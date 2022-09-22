Area residents make Western's President's List

The following local residents were named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction for the Summer 2022 term.
To be included on the President’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate’s degree or technical diploma program.
- Thea Berryman of Caledonia (55921)
- Teresa Colsch of Caledonia (55921)
- Abbygail Cuhel of Houston (55943)
- Macy Davis of La Crescent (55947)
- Teri Davy of Hokah (55941)
- Kyleigh Doering of Spring Grove (55974)
- Kyle Emery of La Crescent (55947)
- Taylor Gunderson of Brownsville (55919)
- Jeana Hahn of Houston (55943)
- Christina Jackson of Caledonia (55921)
- Alison Jahnke of Spring Grove (55974)
- Noah Kearney of Caledonia (55921)
- Abigail Kreutzman of Houston (55943)
- Mason Lange of La Crescent (55947)
- Sarah Lemke of La Crescent (55947)
- Lacie Lerum of Caledonia (55921)
- Roberta McDowell of La Crescent (55947)
- Scott Robb of Houston (55943)
- Shelbi Shockey of La Crescent (55947)
- Coranda Vickerman of Mabel (55954)
People are also reading…
For more information about Western Technical College programs and services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.