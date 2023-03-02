Winona State University hosted a presentation titled “Off the Grid: Winona Boathouses, Gay Liberation and Women’s History” with local artist and podcast creator Gina Favano and her producer, Suzanne Hogan. The pair’s podcast, Back Channel Radio, documents the small boathouse community on the eastern side of Latsch Island, colloquially known as Wolf Spider Island.
Favano, a Wolf Spider Island resident since 2013, started digitizing decades’ worth of documents about the community’s history, culture and efforts to gain the right to remain on the island before she realized these stories could reach a larger audience in the form of a podcast.
In their presentation, Favano explained how she started with the goal to preserve the history and culture of the boathouse community three years ago, largely through the island’s unofficial historian John Rupkey’s 40 years’ worth of detailed documents. This led to Favano interviewing Rupkey and others on the island and ultimately teaming up with Hogan, a Kansas City-based podcast producer.
People are also reading…
“So I had amassed all of these audio interviews over a two-year period, and I was left wondering what to do with them and still make them known and appreciated and ultimately accessible,” said Favano. “I think part of what made these stories special is that there are layers of relatability to them, which goes beyond Winona and boathouse culture; it’s about searching for community, searching for freedom.”
In Favano and Hogan’s presentation, they talked about Wolf Spider Island’s creamed corn wrestling, hand-drawn maps and event flyers, and music to come from the community’s members. Each episode of the podcast describes the alternative lifestyles of the people in the Wolf Spider Island community and documents counterculture in Winona.
“The goal was always to make (the history) accessible. I had no desire to make it entertaining; I just wanted to document it. And then it turned into something else. These happy accidents come from digging into something,” said Favano. “We really tried our best because these stories were special and deserve preservation. I try so hard to be careful, being a member of the community, it was of utmost importance. It wasn’t about me; it was about this other generation and making sure that history didn’t go away.”
Hogan, producer of Back Channel Radio and also the creator and host of KCUR’s podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, said when she was approached by Favano to produce the podcast it felt like the perfect blending of both documenting and storytelling.
“Hats off to Gina for taking on the challenge of documenting this story and telling the story of her community. I think it’s great when you can find stories that have a universal nature to them,” said Hogan. “It’s not just about this community on the Mississippi River but also about the passage of time, finding community and the challenges and rewards of trying to do things differently. It can be really powerful.”
Hosted by the Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program director and professor, Dr. Mary Jo Klinker, the presentation was open to the public but also highlighted the importance of preserving oral histories about rural countercultures and queer history Klinker teaches about.
“It was a great opportunity for folks to hear about an oral history project that is based in Winona. And it was also an opportunity for people to hear about untold stories,” said Klinker. “I think anytime people have an opportunity to learn about untold stories is a good way to do learning. I think students are interested in learning about ways to produce knowledge and podcast is one of those accessible forums. So the fact that (the presentation) combined untold stories with how to begin a podcast and why podcasting is important to knowledge production, and the fact that it’s a way to democratize which stories are told, is an exciting opportunity for students at Winona State University.”
Fave Five: Jacob Shafer's most memorable articles of 2022
Although I only joined the newspaper in the last part of the year, I've had the opportunity to write articles I'll remember forever. From a local man bike riding across the whole state to Winona students organizing a vigil for the women protesting in Iran, these have been my most memorable stories of 2022. Looking forward to a year's worth of articles in 2023.
A Winona man spent his 26th birthday riding from the Iowa/Minnesota border to the Minnesota/Canada border. The trek of 473 miles took Chase Wa…
Students from the Winona Senior High School club UNITED this week hosted a vigil for women in Iran at Windom Park in Winona.
A Lewiston man’s truck filled with Christmas presents for his family in Minnesota was stolen from a mall parking lot in Asheville, North Carol…
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced $2.9 million in new grants under their Conservation Partners Program—a program in partners…
The Winona Public Library has received a $300,000 donation from the estate of James Werner, former resident and lifelong supporter of the library.
Touring the River Valley: State parks in focus
Touring the River Valley has returned for its second year, with a focus on state parks in the Winona, La Crosse and Chippewa Falls areas. Enjoy this collection of stories, photos and videos.
On the edge of Wisconsin, right along the Mississippi River, Perrot State Park welcomes visitors in Trempealeau year round to enjoy outdoor ac…
The peaks in the Perrot State Park reach 520 feet on Brady's Bluff and 507 feet on Perrot Ridge, with others, like Trempealeau Mountain, also …
On top of the high bluffs, Great River Bluffs State Park offers an escape from daily life with the help of tunes sung by birds and other wildl…
Scenes from a visit to Great River Bluffs State Park in Minnesota.
With a blue, expansive lake at its center, Lake Wissota State Park near Chippewa Falls allows guests to enjoy time both on the land and in the water.
Scenes from a visit to Lake Wissota State Park in our Touring the River Valley series
Wisconsin is home to 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, roughly 15,000 lakes and more. The…
Everyone deserves their own state park. Our family adopted Jay Cooke State Park near Cloquet in the 1960s, which became the setting for picnic…
While the hike up John A. Latsch’s only trail might be a bit exhausting, the view is more than worth it as visitors can stand on top of Mount …
John A. Latsch State Park is located in Minnesota City near the edge of the Mississippi River.
This story initially was published on March 15, 1934, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Long before anyone still alive existed, the ice age helped form the landscape the region knows today.
Here are scenes from Mill Bluff State Park, a part of the Ice Age National Scientific Reserve, is located near Camp Douglas, Wisconsin.
Whether someone wants to spend time casting a fishing line into a stream or at the peak of a trail, Beaver Creek Valley State Park is ready to…
Scenes from a visit to Beaver Creek Valley State Park in Houston County, MN for our Touring the River Valley series.
If nature-lovers are looking for the opportunity to enjoy activities on rivers, hike on trails through tall trees, or see wildlife in its natu…
Scenes from a visit to Brunet Island State Park in Cornell, Wisconsin.
Ony 10 miles apart with the Whitewater River connecting them, Whitewater State Park and Carley State Park give visitors ample opportunities al…
Scenes from a visit to Whitewater State Park. Send your state park photos to news@lacrossetribune.com for our galleries.