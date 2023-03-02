Winona State University hosted a presentation titled “Off the Grid: Winona Boathouses, Gay Liberation and Women’s History” with local artist and podcast creator Gina Favano and her producer, Suzanne Hogan. The pair’s podcast, Back Channel Radio, documents the small boathouse community on the eastern side of Latsch Island, colloquially known as Wolf Spider Island.

Favano, a Wolf Spider Island resident since 2013, started digitizing decades’ worth of documents about the community’s history, culture and efforts to gain the right to remain on the island before she realized these stories could reach a larger audience in the form of a podcast.

In their presentation, Favano explained how she started with the goal to preserve the history and culture of the boathouse community three years ago, largely through the island’s unofficial historian John Rupkey’s 40 years’ worth of detailed documents. This led to Favano interviewing Rupkey and others on the island and ultimately teaming up with Hogan, a Kansas City-based podcast producer.

“So I had amassed all of these audio interviews over a two-year period, and I was left wondering what to do with them and still make them known and appreciated and ultimately accessible,” said Favano. “I think part of what made these stories special is that there are layers of relatability to them, which goes beyond Winona and boathouse culture; it’s about searching for community, searching for freedom.”

In Favano and Hogan’s presentation, they talked about Wolf Spider Island’s creamed corn wrestling, hand-drawn maps and event flyers, and music to come from the community’s members. Each episode of the podcast describes the alternative lifestyles of the people in the Wolf Spider Island community and documents counterculture in Winona.

“The goal was always to make (the history) accessible. I had no desire to make it entertaining; I just wanted to document it. And then it turned into something else. These happy accidents come from digging into something,” said Favano. “We really tried our best because these stories were special and deserve preservation. I try so hard to be careful, being a member of the community, it was of utmost importance. It wasn’t about me; it was about this other generation and making sure that history didn’t go away.”

Hogan, producer of Back Channel Radio and also the creator and host of KCUR’s podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, said when she was approached by Favano to produce the podcast it felt like the perfect blending of both documenting and storytelling.

“Hats off to Gina for taking on the challenge of documenting this story and telling the story of her community. I think it’s great when you can find stories that have a universal nature to them,” said Hogan. “It’s not just about this community on the Mississippi River but also about the passage of time, finding community and the challenges and rewards of trying to do things differently. It can be really powerful.”

Hosted by the Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program director and professor, Dr. Mary Jo Klinker, the presentation was open to the public but also highlighted the importance of preserving oral histories about rural countercultures and queer history Klinker teaches about.

“It was a great opportunity for folks to hear about an oral history project that is based in Winona. And it was also an opportunity for people to hear about untold stories,” said Klinker. “I think anytime people have an opportunity to learn about untold stories is a good way to do learning. I think students are interested in learning about ways to produce knowledge and podcast is one of those accessible forums. So the fact that (the presentation) combined untold stories with how to begin a podcast and why podcasting is important to knowledge production, and the fact that it’s a way to democratize which stories are told, is an exciting opportunity for students at Winona State University.”