Fans of local art will have an opportunity to see behind the scenes of creative spaces across southeast Minnesota later this month.

The Bluff Country Studio Art Tour will take place April 28-30 at 21 locations, when southeast Minnesota’s artists will open the doors to their studios. Participants will be able to see where the art is created as various types of art are created including pottery, paintings, furniture, jewelry, fiber arts and more.

“Bluff Country Studio Art Tour is the perfect start to spring and summer outings in Minnesota,” said tour coordinator Sue Pariseau. “The local landscape is just beginning to green, inviting you to explore and connect with the creatives who call this area home.”

The tour’s locations are spread through southeast Minnesota with exhibits in Winona, Caledonia, Lanesboro, Spring Grove, Rushford and more. Pariseau said this year's tour will feature 8 new artists.

If you go What: Bluff Country Studio Art Tour Where: 21 locations in southeast Minnesota When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 28-30 Cost: Free Info: www.bluffcountrystudioarttour.org

“A lot of people are familiar with going to art festivals and walking from booth to booth and seeing what people have," Pariseau said. "This is a little bit better connection. People get to see the places that we work in, which are sometimes very off the beaten path. You can see the full body of our work instead of just the limited amount of things we can bring to an art festival.”

This is the 22nd tour, which started in 2001 and took a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joleen Emery, an artist from Spring Grove, said this is her first year as part of the tour. Her work uses discarded materials, mainly paper and books, to make large installations. Her studio doubles as a bed and breakfast she runs with her husband.

“I am always looking for ways to bring people to my retreat center and Spring Grove," she said. "I’m always looking for ways to share this art form with others. I’m not the only person who uses books as their medium but I love teaching people how to do it."

Emery said events like the tour can help bring people into communities they might no otherwise visit.

“It seems, to me, that if you’re the kind of person who loves these little weekend events it will be great,” Emery said. “These are great little towns and communities with so much charm and art.”

Pariseau said visitors take in the tour many different ways, whether that’s going to see specific artists or trying to visit every artist in a town or the whole tour.

“There are so many wonderful, beautiful places hidden away and off the road that you wouldn’t even know there’s an artist there," Pariseau said. "It lets people see not only the beautiful things that we make, but the beautiful landscape of the area.”

Joan Porter-Einsman will have one of Winona’s three exhibits. Porter-Einsman said this will be her sixth year on the tour.

“I’m usually a painter and I draw. I don’t do any repeats; they’re all original art we have on display and a lot are influenced by Winona,” said Porter-Einsman. “It’s just wonderful meeting all the people that come and it’s a private and casual setting.”

Porter-Einsman said because of the variety of artists, everyone not only has their own style and ways of presentation but it shows that there are so many ways of doing art.

“I think it’s important to keep an open mind as to what’s in front of you and to ask questions,” Porter-Einsman said. “I’m also a teacher and I think it teaches people about the arts. It’s an education in itself.”

The Bluff Country Studio Art Tour is free to attend. The 33 participating studios, galleries and shared spaces, in 21 locations, are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 28-30. For more information, go to www.bluffcountrystudioarttour.org.