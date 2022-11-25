 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arts Center to show 'Strictly Ballroom' film

The Winona Film Society will feature the film “Strictly Ballroom” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Winona Arts Center, 228 E. Fifth St.

From director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge,” “Elvis”) comes the hilarious 1992 romantic comedy that will leave you laughing and cheering for more. This is the magical story of a championship ballroom dancer who will stop at nothing to win — even if it means a rewriting of the rules! With a great soundtrack and incredible dance sequences, this feel-good film will dance straight to your heart.

There is no fee for the film, and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Masks are recommended but not required.

For more information on this event and other activities at the Winona Arts Center, please visit www.winonaarts.org.

