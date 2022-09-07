 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Ashley for the Arts 2022 raises nearly $650K for area organizations

Cole Swindell

Cole Swindell performs at the 2022 Ashley for the Arts event on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Arcadia, Wisconsin.

 CRAIG JOHNSON Winona Daily News

Ashley for the Arts organizers have announced that nearly $650,000 will be donated to more than 70 non-profit organizations in the area from this year's event. i

Donations are made to organizations whose members volunteer at the Ashley for the Arts event that year.

According to Ashley for the Arts' website, some of the organizations supported with these donations include, but are by far not limited to, Winona Schools, Winona State University, Cotter Schools, Saint Mary's University, Arcadia Schools, Trempealeau County Humane Society, La Crosse Schools and more. 

“It was an amazing year filled with an abundance of activities for the whole family. As soon as you entered the grounds, you were greeted with artsy vibes throughout the 54-acre Memorial Park, and outstanding musical lineups. The Ashley for the Arts mission of showcasing the arts and supporting humanity was a true description of the weekend,"  Cole Bawek, Ashley for the Arts event director, said in a news release.

Organizers also wrote in the news release, "Ashley for the Arts sends a large thank you to all of the fans that came out and supported the cause, helping raise a significant amount of money for the community and enjoying the event. With support from the event’s host sponsor, Ashley Furniture Industries, and numerous community and corporate sponsorships, Ashley for the Arts was able to provide affordable access to music and the arts for the entire weekend.

"Additionally, it took nearly 4,000 volunteer shifts to put on the one-of-a-kind non-profit event. Thank you to everyone who volunteered and to all of the emergency service and security personnel for their assistance," organizers wrote.

Next year's Ashley for the Arts will be held Aug. 10 through Aug. 12. 

