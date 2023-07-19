The Winona County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an Elba man who was last seen late Monday evening.

The sheriff’s department responded to a welfare check for Bruce Wiza, 59 of Elba, around 11:30 p.m. Monday after his wife called in saying he had not returned home. Before deputies arrived at the residence on the 1200 block of North Main Street, Wiza’s wife located him in the house.

As authorities checked to make sure Wiza was OK, the sheriff’s department said he took off running out the backdoor of the house and has not been located since. He left his phone and wallet behind.

Wiza’s wife said he had been acting odd. The sheriff’s department believes Wiza was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. He is described to be 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

“We’ve been searching for him since that night,” chief deputy Jeff Mueller said. “He didn’t return home the next day. We’ve been doing some sporadic searching for him and today we’re going to gear up and try to do a larger search.”

Mueller said Wednesday’s search will be assisted with area fire departments, a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and dogs.

Wiza is not wanted for arrest and law enforcement is attempting to locate him for his own welfare.

Anyone who has seen Wiza or has information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Winona County Sheriff’s Office at 507-457-6368.